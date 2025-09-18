The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2025-26 season in a position that most franchises would envy, yet with a lingering sense of unfinished business. The Cavs were the East’s top seed last year, riding a 64-18 record to the postseason, only to falter in the second round against the Indiana Pacers. That early exit has left a bitter taste, and though some may point to poor matchups and unfortunate timing, the truth is that a 64-win team doesn’t stumble so dramatically without deeper issues.

Heading into this season, expectations remain sky-high. DraftKings has projected Cleveland at 55.5 wins, the highest mark in the East, trailing only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder league-wide. That optimism is not misplaced. Donovan Mitchell continues to be one of the NBA’s premier scorers, Darius Garland provides finesse and creativity at the guard spot, and Evan Mobley has matured into a two-way force with defensive instincts that anchor the team. Jarrett Allen remains a dominant interior presence, while offseason addition Lonzo Ball gives the Cavaliers a stabilizing playmaker and defender off the bench.

The Cavs also moved decisively in free agency, re-signing Sam Merrill and Luke Travers while signing Larry Nance Jr., a veteran who provides versatility in the frontcourt and a familiar presence in the locker room. With De’Andre Hunter slotting into the starting wing role, the rotation looks strong on paper, balancing youthful athleticism with proven veterans.

The good news for Cleveland? The Eastern Conference is weakened compared to previous years. The Milwaukee Bucks got Myles Turner and remains overly reliant on the health of an aging Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Boston Celtics have tax-related constraints that limit their depth, and the Pacers will be without Tyrese Haliburton for the season after his Achilles injury. Opportunity is calling. To seize it, the Cavaliers must consider swinging for another difference-maker via trade. Here are three players who fit the bill.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: A versatile wing with scoring punch

For all their balance, the Cavaliers still lack a true scoring wing capable of putting pressure on defenses beyond the three-point line. Kelly Oubre Jr. could be the answer. At 29, Oubre is still in his athletic prime, and his ability to generate offense as both a slasher and spot-up shooter makes him an attractive fit alongside Cleveland’s core.

The Cavaliers struggled last postseason when defenses collapsed on Mitchell and Garland, daring others to step up. Oubre’s perimeter shot has improved steadily, and his willingness to attack closeouts would give Cleveland the type of third-scoring option on the wing they have long needed. He can guard positions two through four, providing the Cavs with the flexibility to switch across lineups without giving up size or quickness.

What makes Oubre particularly appealing is that he wouldn’t need to carry the offensive load every night. Surrounded by Mitchell, Garland, and Mobley, he could focus on being a complementary scorer who thrives in open space. In the regular season, Oubre could be that steady hand who allows Cleveland to keep pace with high-powered offenses, and in the playoffs, he could punish defenses that overload on the Cavs’ backcourt.

Malik Monk: The explosive sixth man who changes offenses

If the Cavaliers want to add a true microwave scorer capable of altering the flow of games instantly, Malik Monk is the dream trade target. At 27, Monk has found his niche as one of the league’s premier sixth men, capable of coming off the bench and pouring in points in bunches. For Cleveland, he represents exactly the kind of offensive injection their bench units lack.

Lonzo Ball’s addition gives the Cavs a defensive-minded guard who can steady the offense, but what they don’t yet have is a spark plug who can swing momentum when Mitchell or Garland sits. Monk thrives in that role. He’s a dynamic three-level scorer who can create his own shot, pull up from deep, and finish at the rim with flair. His playmaking has also improved, making him more than just a one-dimensional scorer.

Cleveland’s bench depth is better than in past years, with Merrill, Strus, and Ball all providing useful skills, but none possess Monk’s raw scoring gravity. He would immediately command defensive attention, opening up space for Mobley and Allen inside while taking pressure off Mitchell to carry every offensive run.

Duop Reath: A floor-stretching big

While the Cavaliers’ core of Mobley and Allen is formidable, it comes with limitations. Both are elite defenders and rim protectors, but neither consistently stretches the floor to the three-point line. Enter Duop Reath, the 28-year-old Australian big man who has carved out a reputation as one of the most reliable stretch centers in the NBA.

Reath’s ability to knock down threes from the top of the arc would immediately unlock new dimensions in Cleveland’s offense. Imagine Garland running a pick-and-pop with Reath, with Mitchell spaced off-ball and Mobley lurking as a secondary creator. Defenses would be forced to respect Reath’s shooting, creating driving lanes and opening the floor in ways Cleveland has rarely enjoyed.

Beyond his shooting, Reath provides toughness and rebounding that would complement Cleveland’s frontcourt. He’s not the defender Allen is, but he doesn’t need to be. His value comes in forcing opposing bigs out of the paint and creating mismatches that tilt the geometry of the court in Cleveland’s favor.

Reath would also give the Cavaliers insurance in case of injury to Allen or Mobley. During a grueling playoff series, having a versatile stretch big man who can play 20 to 25 minutes is the kind of subtle advantage that separates contenders from pretenders.

Acquiring Reath wouldn’t require a blockbuster package, making him one of the more realistic and pragmatic options for the Cavs to pursue.

Where do the Cavaliers stand in a weakened East?

The Cavaliers are in a fascinating position. They are already one of the East’s premier teams, projected to finish atop the conference standings once again, and they boast a young core built to contend for years. But as last season proved, regular-season dominance doesn’t always translate to postseason success.

The East is vulnerable. Boston’s roster depth is compromised, Milwaukee is teetering on the edge of decline, and Indiana will be without its star. This is Cleveland’s window, and the front office knows it. Standing pat with their current roster might guarantee another strong regular season, but to truly separate themselves in the playoffs, they will need to add one more piece.

Kelly Oubre Jr. offers the Cavs the versatile scoring wing they’ve been missing, Malik Monk would supercharge their bench offense, and Duop Reath would give them a modern stretch big who changes their offensive geometry. Any of these three moves would not only patch current weaknesses but also elevate Cleveland’s ceiling to a legitimate championship level.

The Cavaliers have the assets, the momentum, and the urgency. Now, they need to act. Because, for all their recent progress, this season is about proving that last year’s disappointment was not a ceiling but a stepping stone. With the right trade, Cleveland could very well be the team that finally breaks through in the Eastern Conference.