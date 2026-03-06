The Carolina Panthers are positioning their roster for the offseason work. And soon they will focus solely on the NFL Draft. But here are the three best players the Panthers must target during 2026 NFL free agency.

If the Panthers are going to move into the serious-playoff-contender conversation, they have to make key adjustments to their roster. They had enough to reach the playoffs last year and stood strong against the Rams. But to take the next step, they will likely need free-agent help.

Panthers should pursue S Kam Curl

This isn’t a superstar addition for the Panthers, but it’s a nice fit. They could use a boost to the secondary on a defense that turned in a middle-of-the-pack showing from front to back.

Curl isn’t a top-end guy, but he’s available on Sundays, according to ESPN. He has started 49 of 51 games over the last three seasons.

“A durable defender who has played in at least 16 games over his past three seasons, Curl can limit vertical throws in the deep areas of the field,” Matt Bowen wrote. “He's also a strong tackler in the run front, finishing with a career-high 122 tackles last season (along with two interceptions and two sacks).”

Curl fits because the Panthers need an upgrade against the run and pass. And he adds plus marks in both areas.

His contract demands seem reasonable, with a two-year $17.5 million total on the table, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The former seventh-round pick parlayed an impressive start to his career with Washington into two more solid years with the Rams,” PFF wrote. “Curl will be only 27 years old for the 2026 season and allowed just one touchdown in coverage this season. His 81.8 PFF overall grade over the past four years ranks 13th among qualifying safeties.”

With the Rams sending the farm to the Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie, Curl has a pretty good chance of an escape from LA, according to a post on X by Nate Atkins.

“Curious to see if the Rams can get him back after a Pro Bowl-caliber year. Sean McVay said the team is trying, but the Trent McDuffie addition makes it more of a money decision now.”

C Connor McGovern should be a target

Making the playoffs with the No. 20 offensive line, according to Pro Football Focus, was a nice accomplishment for the Panthers in 2025.

Article Continues Below

“The Panthers' offensive line allowed 143 pressures, including 17 sacks, on 588 pass plays during the regular season,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “As a result, they earned an 86.4 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked eighth best.”

However, they don’t want to go the other way. And premier center Cade Mays is a potential free agent loss. Adding a player of the caliber of McGovern would at least keep the status quo. And it would probably be a slight upgrade, according to ESPN’s free-agent rankings.

“A steady pass blocker in the middle of the front, McGovern has the mobility to climb and play in space versus linebackers,” Bowen wrote. “He had a 97.2% pass block win rate in 2025, which was tied for second among 31 qualifying centers.”

That steady pass blocking is a must, with a small quarterback like Bryce Young. There’s no fighting chance for Young if the Panthers don’t control the middle against defensive pressure.

LB Devin Lloyd would fit nicely

The Panthers need a playmaker at the second level. And Lloyd would give them that. He wouldn’t be cheap at $48 million over three years, according to Pro Football Focus. But he brings what the Panthers need.

“Lloyd delivered a career year in the final season of his rookie contract, earning an 88.4 PFF grade that ranked third among linebackers,” PFF wrote. “A complete linebacker, he ranked inside the top 10 at the position in PFF run-defense, coverage, and pass-rush grades.”

Yes, he’s an all-around good player. This is exactly how the Panthers could transform an average defense into a top-10 threat.

He’s considered a free-agent difference-maker, according to CBS Sports.

“A former first-round pick, Devin Lloyd broke out in 2025, with his most memorable contribution being a 99-yard pick six in Jacksonville's statement win over the Chiefs,” Zacahry Pereles wrote. “Lloyd had a difficult rookie year, then showed significant improvement in 2023 and 2024, and made another leap in 2025. He moves well and can bring it in the run game — a true three-down player. He'll be highly sought after.”