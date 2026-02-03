Recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to shake things up by sending De'Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder, with the Chicago Bulls also being involved in the trade. Now, it appears that Cleveland is far from finished looking to make deals.

On Monday night, it was reported by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated that the Cavaliers were in talks with the Los Angeles Clippers on a potential James Harden for Darius Garland swap, and now, more information is coming to light on Cleveland's reported talks with the Charlotte Hornets.

“Sources say there has been some preliminary conversation between the Cavaliers and Hornets about (Lonzo) Ball trade constructions that could furnish Charlotte with second-round draft capital and thus enable the Hornets to pair the elder Ball with his younger brother LaMelo,” reported Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on Stein's Substack.

Fans have long been dreaming of a reunion of brothers LaMelo and Lonzo Ball from their days as high school teammates at Chino Hills.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, as Fischer and Stein mentioned, the Cavaliers would likely have to attach draft compensation along with Ball in order to convince a team to bring him on, considering how poorly he has played so far this year.

“Charlotte, Brooklyn and Utah, according to league sources, are all teams that have been looking to facilitate multi-team trades or take on unwanted salary in exchange for draft pick compensation,” they reported.

The Hornets have been on a tear recently, winning seven straight games and skyrocketing toward the postseason zone in the Eastern Conference standings as a result.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Cleveland in the coming days to see if a trade with the Clippers involving Harden indeed comes to pass. Coincidentally, the Cavs' next game is against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.