When Anthony Davis made his debut for the Dallas Mavericks last season, he yelled to the fans at American Airlines Center: “I'm here!” Until he wasn't. Davis, who was having a monster performance, failed to finish that game against the Houston Rockets as he suffered an adductor strain, which sidelined him for multiple weeks.

He returned in the final stretch of the campaign and helped the Mavericks squeeze into the Play-In Tournament. They, however, didn't advance to the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davis admitted that the move to Dallas after being shockingly traded by the Los Angeles Lakers was a bitter pill to swallow. Being sidelined for several games also didn't make his transition with the Mavericks any easier. But now, as Davis enters a full season in Dallas, it seems there's a charge of optimism coursing through him. It does feel that he's here!

Also here are these three bold predictions for Davis in the 2025-26 season.

Anthony Davis will be named Defensive Player of the Year

Davis has not been shy in admitting that he wants to win as Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY). He has even campaigned for himself in recent seasons. Yet the award remains elusive to him. He has flirted with it several times as one of the finalists. Well, this will be the year when the NBA finally recognizes him as DPOY. Don't be surprised if he leads the league in blocks.

The Mavericks have other able defenders in Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II, PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, and Max Christie. But it will be Davis who will push them to the top of the league's defensive ratings. Playing alongside fellow rim protectors should make it easier for Davis to patrol the paint and gamble on the ball. It will be almost impossible for the NBA to keep dismissing Davis' defensive impact, especially with voters' fatigue possibly coming into play.

Anthony Davis will play at least 70 games

There's no debate that Davis is one of the NBA's most talented big men. He, however, has been as durable as a wet tissue. In the last five seasons, he missed 151 games due to various injuries. He has only played at least 70 games three times in his career. The 10-time All-Star, however, will reach the mark in the upcoming season, especially with the league imposing a minimum number to be eligible for an individual award.

With the Mavericks loaded at the frontline, Davis won't be forced to carry a heavy load, which should preserve his body. He could even see longer minutes of rest, with Lively, Gafford, Washington, and Dwight Powell holding down the fort. If the 32-year-old Davis stays healthy and plays at least 70 games, he could be one of the contenders for MVP.

Anthony Davis will shoot a career-high from three-point range

Having the ability to shoot from long distance has become almost a requirement for any big man in today's NBA. While he mostly operates in the paint, Davis has always had a soft touch, especially from midrange. But he can also sink three-pointers from time to time. Last season, he made 35 three-pointers in 51 games.

With the Mavericks, he will play his natural position of power forward. He could see more opportunities to step outside, shoot three-pointers, and reach a new career-high in terms of accuracy. His career-best is 34.0%, which he tallied in the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Last season, he only shot 28.2%, but it's safe to assume that Davis worked on his touch in the offseason. It's not impossible for him to hike it up to more than 34.0% in the upcoming campaign.