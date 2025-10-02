Still recovering from a knee injury, Kyrie Irving could only watch from the sideline as the Dallas Mavericks started their training camp. But he made sure to make his presence felt by cheering them on, particularly Anthony Davis.

Davis only played nine games for the Mavericks last season due to an adductor strain he sustained in his debut. It sidelined him for weeks, forcing him to miss 18 games. Entering his first full season in Dallas, the 32-year-old star aims to be more durable this time, especially with Irving out for an extended period.

During a scrimmage, Caleb Martin drove to the rim and tried to body up Davis. The 10-time All-Star, however, easily blocked Martin's shot. The defensive play got Irving absolutely hyped.

“Ay, yeah, big fella, let 'em know! Let 'em know!” yelled the 33-year-old Irving in a video posted by the NBA.

“Why'd he try to body you like that?”

“Like I don't lift, man,” replied Davis, while jokingly flexing his muscles.

Article Continues Below

"Let 'em know!" 🗣️💪 Kyrie was loving this AD block at Mavericks Training Camp! pic.twitter.com/ngWQ0rZuXd — NBA (@NBA) October 1, 2025

Clearly, the competitive nature of the Mavericks is already in full swing in training camp. Davis remains one of the league's top defensive players, especially when he's fully engaged, but that didn't deter Martin from trying to score on him.

Fans grew concerned after Davis posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story before training camp. But judging by his lighthearted response to Irving and overall aura these days, it looks like the champion big man is in high spirits.

As for Irving, he said he's right on schedule with his recovery after tearing his ACL in March. There, however, is still no clear timetable for his return. He signed a three-year, $119 million contract extension in the offseason.

The Mavericks squeezed into the Play-In Tournament last season but fell short of advancing to the playoffs after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies.