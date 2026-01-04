A last-minute Kirk Cousins injury might be inadvertently helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback came down with an illness on gameday morning, potentially limiting his abilities in an all-important matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons announced that Cousins woke up sick on Sunday, along with defensive lineman David Onyemata, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Atlanta did not specify either player's condition, but it noted that both will still play.

The Falcons are the only team standing in the way of the Buccaneers' miraculous playoff hopes. Tampa Bay took care of business by beating the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, but it needs the Saints to beat Atlanta to sneak into the postseason.

However, if the Falcons get the job done, the Panthers will then clinch the NFC South and earn the final Wild Card bid. Atlanta is favored to get the win over an injury-riddled Saints team that will be playing without Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, Erik McCoy and Bryan Bresee.

Whichever team ends up securing the final playoff bid will be the No. 4 seed in the NFC. That will likely set them up against either the San Francisco 49ers or Los Angeles Rams, depending on whether the Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Cousins' minor illness gave Panthers fans a scare while threatening a potential doomsday scenario. The Falcons only have one other quarterback, Easton Stick, on their active roster, with Michael Penix Jr. and Emory Jones both on injured reserve.

Despite the scare, the Falcons appear set to end the season with Cousins under center. Atlanta did not give any indication that it plans to rest the 37-year-old at all in Week 18.