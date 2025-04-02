DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Is Dereck Lively II playing tonight, however?

Lively is recovering from a right ankle stress fracture. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd told reporters before Monday's game that Lively was “trending” toward a potential return this week. On Tuesday, Kidd said that Lively went through a full practice.

Here is everything we know about Dereck Lively II's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Hawks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Dereck Lively II's injury status vs. Hawks

Lively is currently listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game.

The Mavs are fighting for an NBA Play-In Tournament spot in the Western Conference. Every single game moving forward will be of the utmost importance as Dallas looks to clinch a postseason position.

Lively's return will be important to say the least. The 21-year-old has played an impactful role throughout his two seasons in Dallas. He has dealt with injury concerns, but Lively has helped the Mavericks without question while on the floor.

When it comes to the question of if Dereck Lively II is playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer is maybe.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavericks have eight players listed on Wednesday's injury report. Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II are among the Mavs on the injury report.

Anthony Davis (left adductor strain): Probable

Caleb Martin (right hip strain): Probable

Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture): Questionable

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dante Exum (left hand fracture): Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper (right wrist surgery): Out

Kessler Edwards (G League two-way): Out

Brandon Williams (G League two-way): Out

The Hawks have not submitted their injury report for Wednesday night's game as of this story's writing.

Tip-off for the Hawks-Mavericks contest on Wednesday night is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST in Dallas.