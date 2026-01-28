The Dallas Mavericks are looking to get back into the win column as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. It will be the Mavericks first game since they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, as their game against the Milwaukee Bucks was postponed due to extreme weather conditions. And they might be short-handed as well as Mavericks rookie star Cooper Flagg popped up on the injury report.

Cooper Flagg is officially listed as questionable on the Mavericks’ injury report for their game against the Timberwolves, as per the NBA’s official injury page. Flagg is dealing with an ankle issue. He initially suffered the injury during the Mavericks’ game against the Denver Nuggets back on Jan. 14, and he was forced to exit the game early.

Flagg missed two games before making his return against the New York Knicks on Jan. 19. In his return, he finished with 18 point, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in a little over 27 minutes. In his last game, against the Lakers, he put up 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in a little over 34 minutes.

Flagg is one of the frontrunners for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, along with Charlotte Hornets wing Kon Knueppel. Flagg has appeared in 43 games as a rookie, at a little over 33 minutes per game.

He’s been averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 28 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks are 19-27 and had won four consecutive games before the Lakers loss. They are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings, and two and half games back of the LA Clippers for the No. 10 seed and a spot in the play-in.