The Minnesota Timberwolves have stayed afloat in the treacherous Western Conference, just like they have over the past few seasons. They've continued to lean on their defense, while also playing efficient basketball on the other end, led by Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves' star missed their last game against the Golden State Warriors due to a toe injury, and he's still listed on the injury report before their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report before the Warriors' game, and it's uncertain what his status will be this time around, but the hope is that the injury isn't too serious.

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Mavericks

Edwards is listed as questionable against the Mavericks, and it seems like his status may be up in the air until closer to game time. Head coach Chris Finch spoke about Edwards' recent injury and didn't know anything about it until right before the Warriors' game.

“It was news to me, honestly. He had pain from the foot that's been troubling him,” Finch said via Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune on Bluesky.

With the Timberwolves set to play back-to-back, Finch is uncertain what Edwards' status may be.

“That’s not been communicated to me, but again, I haven't talked really to the performance team since the decision was made to sit him tonight,” Finch said.

The Timberwolves have fared well for the most part when Edwards is sidelined, and it will be up to Julius Randle and others to step up in his absence. Edwards is averaging a career-high 29.7 points per game this season, so it won't be easy to replace that kind of production, but they should still be able to stay competitive against the Mavericks.