Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg continues to prove why he's destined for greatness in the NBA.

Against the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night, the former Duke Blue Devils star managed to make history in just three quarters, as he relentlessly tormented the defense of the visiting team at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“Cooper Flagg had 40 pts, 7 rebs and 2 asts through 3 quarters. He is the first teenager in the play-by-play era to score 40 points through three quarters, and also the first rookie in the play-by-play era to accomplish the feat,” shared Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Flagg also set a new career-high when he drained another bucket on a brave drive to the basket with a little over four minutes remaining in regulation.

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg set a new career-high with 44 points tonight against the Hornets. His previous career high for points scored in a game was 42. pic.twitter.com/9wHijur0g9 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) January 30, 2026

That bucket gave him 44 points on the night, surpassing his 42-point output in an overtime loss on the road to the Utah Jazz in December.

In a way, that basket defines why Flagg is one of the best rookies — if not the best– today. He could have settled for an easier shot, but opted to use his size, length and ability to put the ball on the floor for a higher percentage shot. His poise and patience in just his first season in the pros help set him apart from the rest.

Unfortunately for Flagg, who finished the contest with 49 points, his huge night went for naught, as Dallas suffered a 123-121 loss.

The Mavs dropped to 19-29 and are now on a three-game losing streak.

They will look to snap out of their slump on Saturday versus Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston.