DALLAS — Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel are going head-to-head in the NBA Rookie of the Year race this year. The two rookies are the favorites at the moment. Former teammates at Duke, Flagg and Knueppel are also going head-to-head on Thursday night in the Charlotte Hornets-Dallas Mavericks clash. Both players started the game strong, but it was Flagg who set a new career-high for points scored in a single half with a mark of 25.

Knueppel scored 19 points in the first half as well. The ex-teammates led their squads to a high-scoring overall half of basketball, as Charlotte leads Dallas 59-58 as of this story's writing.

Cooper Flagg vs. Kon Knueppel in NBA Rookie of the Year race

Article Continues Below

It has been a tremendous season for both Flagg and Knueppel. Flagg and Knueppel will lead their Rising Stars teams soon during NBA All-Star Weekend as a result.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg entered Thursday averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while also shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Knueppel, meanwhile, was selected No. 4 overall in 2025 by the Hornets. He was selected higher than many projected, but the decision has worked out so far for Charlotte. Knueppel entered the game averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per outing on 48.3 percent field goal and 42.1 percent three-point shooting.

So, who will end up winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award? Both players have legitimate opportunities. Cooper Flagg's scorching hot first half against Knueppel and the Hornets certainly won't hurt his case.