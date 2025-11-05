Before we dive into this article, it's important to note that Cooper Flagg features an extremely high ceiling and he probably will become a superstar someday. The point of this in-depth look is to predict how long his development may take in the NBA — and to wonder if Flagg is anywhere near becoming a star in the league at the moment.

The Mavericks have continued to place Flagg at the point guard position — an experiment that simply isn't working. There were already questions about Flagg's shot-creating ability before he was even drafted, but the thought process was that he could flourish alongside a couple of quality play-makers. Instead, the Mavs have attempted to make Flagg the play-making guard, and the results have been discouraging for both the player and the team overall.

Cooper Flagg's scoring

D'Angelo Russell is a reliable veteran and Ryan Nembhard offers point guard prowess but is inexperienced. Neither player is starting, however. Russell receives a respectable amount of minutes, but he's more of a combo-guard as compared to a true point guard.

Whether it's because of a lack of strong point guard play or early-career jitters, Flagg's scoring has not lived up to the hype so far in the NBA. The 18-year-old is currently averaging 13.6 points per outing while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

He's a strong finisher, shooting 70.6 percent from 0-3 feet from the basket. Flagg was expected to take care of business with his mid-range shot, but he's recording shooting percentages of just 28 percent from three to 10 feet from the hoop and 33.3 percent from 10-16 feet from the basket. He's been better from 16 feet to the three-point line, shooting 36.4 percent from that range. However, his scoring woes continue once he gets behind the three-point line, as he's finding the bottom of the net only 30.8 percent of the time from beyond the arc.

It's not all Flagg's fault, though. He's had to consistently create looks for himself — and as mentioned, that was a question mark coming out of college. As a result, Flagg has forced a number of less than ideal looks which have led to misses.

Is it time to panic?

There is no reason to panic from a long-term standpoint. Cooper Flagg has been battling a shoulder concern which may be negatively impacting his numbers. The lack of shot-creation around him has only led to negative results as well.

With all of that being said, there are serious questions as to how long Flagg's development will take in the NBA. There was realistic optimism before the season that it could only take him a season or two to become an All-Star caliber player. Through seven games, though, it looks like he's not anywhere close to becoming that kind of player.

The long-term outlook remains bright. Flagg, if he lives up to his ceiling, will surely reach that All-Star level status within the next three to five years or so. Mavericks fans will need to be patient, however.

He's only 18 years old and Dallas is playing him in a point guard role that is only further limiting his development. The Mavs aren't helping matters and Flagg is far from a complete player right now, but there is still plenty of hope for Flagg's NBA future.