Podcaster, NBA historian, and hot take artist Bill Simmons isn't afraid to take shots at professional athletes from his Los Angeles estate. His funny, biting, and often on-the-money analogies are one thing his fans love about him, but the players on the receiving end of the barbs likely don't find them amusing. And at least one player, Kyrie Irving, believes that Simmons would never be so brave as to make a joke like he did about D'Angelo Russell on a recent podcast, to the player's face.

“He’s your buddy that comes to visit, and it’s really great when he is only there for one day, and by day six, you’re like, ah, I’m ready for him to leave,” Simmons said about Russell, who signed with the Dallas Mavericks this summer to hold down the fort while Irving continues to rehab his knee injury.

Irving wasn't a fan of this shot at his new teammate and the point guard fired back on social media.

“Oh Bill, you would never say this to Dlo in person and we both know it,” Irving posted with a GIF of Omar from The Wire saying, “It's all in the game, though, right?”

Oh Bill, you would never say this to Dlo in person and we both know it. https://t.co/Qb0Rj1sxP7 pic.twitter.com/krThotZ5rN — Kyrie🤞🏾 (@KyrieIrving) October 11, 2025

Kyrie Irving has never been shy about sharing his views, no matter how controversial. However, he doesn't have an extensive history of firing back at pundits on social media like his former teammate, Kevin Durant, does.

As for Bill Simmons, his history does include a ton of shots at players, including Irving, whose time with Simmons' beloved Boston Celtics did not end well. And while The Ringer founder has never shied away from calling out pro athletes on his podcast or even on the ESPN pregame show or draft coverage, he has never been a true reporter who has gone into locker rooms and had to face players that he's made fun of.

The one thing that is for sure here is that neither Simmons nor Irving is known for backing down, so this feud is likely far from over.