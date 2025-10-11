In a recent podcast episode, Bill Simmons didn’t hold back when he summed up D’Angelo Russell in a way only Simmons could, comparing him to a certain type of old friend.

“He’s your buddy that comes to visit, and it’s really great when he is only there for one day, and by day six, you’re like, ah, I’m ready for him to leave,” NBA Central shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The line landed like a roast and a compliment both at once. Simmons used the analogy while discussing the Dallas Mavericks’ offseason move to add Russell, arguing the veteran’s quirks come with elite playmaking and scoring that can help a team, as long as the temperament doesn’t wreck the vibe.

Russell arrives in Dallas on a two-year deal after splitting last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks signed him to bring veteran creation while Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL injury, a move that gives Dallas playmaking depth and a steady ball-handler alongside Luka Dončić.

Numbers back why teams keep betting on him. In 2024-25, Russell averaged 12.6 points and 5.1 assists per game while logging a 39.0 percent field-goal rate, not superstar scoring, but useful production and a proven ability to run offense when called upon. Those are the tangible reasons a team tolerates the headaches.

Still, Simmons’ jab points to a pattern critics and fans have noted. Russell can be brilliant in short bursts and maddening over stretches. Coaches praise his vision and shot-making; skeptics point to inconsistency and chemistry flags that have cropped up in past stops. Dallas will have to manage minutes, matchups, and expectations to get his best without the drama.

That balancing act will define whether Simmons’s jab turns into just that, or if it was some sort of prophetic warning. If Russell supplies steady pick-and-roll play, timely buckets, and smart decision-making, he can be the glue piece the Mavericks need while their star cast gets healthy.

Naturally, he won't be able to replicate what Kyrie Irving does, but Dončić is in desperate need of someone who can share the offensive load. And for Mavericks fans, Russell may just be the answer; only time will tell.