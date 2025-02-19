The Dallas Mavericks are preparing to return to game action following the NBA All-Star Break. For the first time since the Luka Doncic trade, the team has finally had an opportunity to take a break and consider the magnitude of the aforementioned deal. Dallas is dealing with no shortage of injuries, however, as Anthony Davis, who was acquired in the trade, is among the Mavericks currently out. Kyrie Irving made a statement before the All-Star break that will provide Mavs fans with hope, though.

“When you have a big change, it's going to take an adjustment period,” Irving told reporters following the Mavs' 129-128 defeat against the Sacramento Kings on February 10. “With all the injuries, that's an adjustment period. You just gotta take it one day at a time… It's the toughest thing to do but mentally this is what separates the good from the great… Basketball can consume you. It is a very obsessive-like sport for us as players.

“If you're not obsessing over your craft and what you love to do for a living, I really don't know how to connect all that way.”

How does Kyrie talking about basketball obsession have anything to do with saving this Mavericks squad? Well, we can talk about statistics all we want. Of course, losing a player such as Doncic in a trade is far from ideal, and dealing with a plethora of injuries is obviously something the team did not sign up for.

With all of that being said, every good team needs a great leader. Great leaders know how to get their teammates to buy in. Sports is a mental craft, and Kyrie Irving wants teammates who he can connect with… Players who spend time “obsessing over” their craft.

Kyrie Irving's leadership may be Mavericks' remedy

Irving was selected to the NBA All-Star Game as a replacement for Anthony Davis as a result of AD's injury. It was a respectable honor, but Irving's primary focus is on helping the Mavericks win basketball games.

Dallas is currently in eighth place in the Western Conference standings with a 30-26 record. The team has work to do in order to move up in the standings. Even holding on to a play-in tournament spot will be a challenge in the West.

Now Irving can continue to lead in an elite manner, but it won't matter if the Mavs continue to deal with immense injury trouble for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Dallas needs players to return sooner rather than later. The good news is that Irving will find a way to help the Mavs maintain confidence regardless of the circumstances.

The Mavs may be able to stay afloat in the standings despite all of the injury absences with Kyrie leading the way. And then once players such as Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II return, perhaps Dallas will be in a position to make a legitimate postseason run.

Kyrie Irving's leadership might just be the Mavericks' remedy.