Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison infamously traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers late Saturday night. He received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick in return. And he claimed during his press conference on Sunday that he only offered Doncic to the Lakers, which sparked international discourse.

But reports of the contrary surfaced quickly. Harrison first asked another team about a potential trade involving Doncic, per Sam Amick, Joe Vardon, and Fred Katz of The Athletic.

“Though Mavs general manager Nico Harrison seemed to indicate in a news conference Sunday that he spoke only to the Lakers about Dončić, Dallas called at least one other team to inquire about a deal that would flip Dončić for another star, league sources told The Athletic,” the trio wrote.

The report raised several questions. Which of the 28 other NBA franchises was the mystery team? And which team was offered Doncic and stayed silent about it?

The process of elimination makes finding the answer rather simple. Even if Harrison did not believe that Doncic was who the Mavericks needed to lead the charge, the 25-year-old superstar was and is one of the most valuable NBA assets. The list of top players that fit what Harrison was looking for better than Doncic was inherently short.

What were the Mavericks looking for in return for Doncic?

Harrison told the media on Sunday that he believes the Mavericks have a better chance to win after trading Doncic. And that Davis' impact – coupled with Doncic's lack of impact – on the defensive end of the court was why.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Harrison said. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had an MVP-caliber season. Would Oklahoma City trade the odds-on favorite to win Most Valuable Player for a star projected to enter free agency in 2026? Even if Nikola Jokic was available, would his talent have changed Harrison's plan to acquire defensively-oriented talent? Would the Nuggets have even been willing to bet that Nikola Jokic was worth a chance at convincing Doncic to extend? Would the Celtics sacrifice Jayson Tatum?

Kyrie Irving and Doncic made for an all-time offense in Dallas, but Harrison wanted change. Would the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell actually have provided that? Is there any player the Spurs would trade Victor Wembanyama for? Would the at-the-time infamously available Jimmy Butler, being a full decade older than Doncic, really have satisfied Harrison?

How Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis both fit Harrison's vision

That leaves Anthony Davis as the best All-NBA player who has consistently provided elite defensive impact, except for one. The common belief among NBA circles is that Giannis Antetokounmpo was the player Harrison first planned to replace Doncic with, league sources tell ClutchPoints.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, turned 30 in December, is one of the most impactful players on either side of the ball. It had been reported for weeks that the Bucks were looking to shake things up. The Mavericks just dealt Quentin Grimes to the 76ers to avoid the first apron hard-cap. A clean financial fit was integral for any deal, and Antetokounmpo ‘s salary being just $5 million above Doncic's would have made a deal work.

As Amick, Vardon, and Katz reported, the discussions were brief. The Bucks saw Antetokounmpo win them a championship in 2021. He won Finals MVP after a 50-point performance to end the season on top. Earlier reports had shut down any trades involving Antetokounmpo before the deadline.

But even if the Bucks knew that Doncic was available when those reports surfaced, was exchanging a franchise legend for a 2026 flight risk worth it? The team did not act like it, evidenced by the lack of any deal. Milwaukee traded Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday, signaling their intention to make another championship run.

The 2025 NBA season won't have its champion for months. But it has left its mark on the NBA landscape.

If Harrison's new-look Mavericks can win it all, the definition of “untouchable” may need revision in the sports world.