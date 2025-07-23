The Cleveland Browns enter training camp with their quarterback situation still very much up in the air. While dark horse Kenny Pickett is now considered the frontrunner to earn the starting job, the competition remains open. But former Browns QB Baker Mayfield doesn’t really care.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Pro Bowl passer was asked for his take on Cleveland’s quarterback drama while appearing on New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce. But Mayfield wasn’t interested in weighing in.

“Listen, I plead the fifth. But I don’t know. When I was healthy I was starting to get pretty damn good there. Not my problem anymore,” Mayfield said.

The Browns’ quarterback situation is still a work in progress

The Browns selected Mayfield first overall in the 2018 draft. He won fans over with a strong rookie season, throwing for 3,725 yards with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games.

Mayfield threw for at least 3,500 yards and 22 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. Then, in 2021, his numbers dipped as he played through a partially torn labrum.

Despite the injury-plagued campaign, Mayfield appeared to be the future of the franchise. He even led the Browns to their first postseason win in 23 years when he helped Cleveland defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round in 2020. But the Browns had other ideas.

The team landed Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade and handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Mayfield, having been displaced as the team’s starter, requested a trade and was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers.

Since then, Mayfield has established himself as a star in the league. He earned a three-year, $100 million extension with the Buccaneers after a highly successful 2023 season. And he followed that up with a career-best 2024 campaign, throwing for 4,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, picking up a second straight Pro Bowl nod.

The Browns meanwhile have struggled since bringing in Watson. After the quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in 2024, followed by an injury setback in the offseason, the team has added a plethora of passers.

Cleveland signed veteran Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and traded for Pickett. Then the team selected both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. Now all four are battling it out for the starting job with Watson sidelined.

But their former first-round pick isn't all that interested. Mayfield has finally found a home with the Bucs.