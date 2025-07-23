There might not be a hotter team in Major League Baseball right now than the Milwaukee Brewers. Their 1-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night is their only blemish in the second half of the season. Despite their long winning streak, the Brewers will not stand pat at the MLB trade deadline. One of their top targets is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Almost every single contender in the league has kicked the tires on Suarez before the deadline, for good reason. The Diamondbacks' All-Star infielder is in the middle of a career season when it comes to his power. That, combined with his expiring contract, makes him a great rental option for contenders. Milwaukee, for one, could use what he brings on the offensive end.

The Brewers have built their team into one of the more balanced rosters in the league. However, their top-end talent is lacking when compared to the other top teams in the National Leagues. Stars like Jackson Chourio and William Contreras are due for a rebound in the second half of the season. If they don't, Milwaukee needs to bring in impact players to help pick up their slack.

Despite the lack of production from their stars, the Brewers finally caught the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Their play has them in the driver's seat as teams start to worry about their chances at the playoffs. The fact that so many teams believe they have a legitimate chance at the World Series means that this year's trade deadline could be even more chaotic than usual.

Here is a trade package the Brewers could offer the Diamondbacks for Suarez.

Brewers receive: 3B Eugenio Suarez

Diamondbacks receive: 3B Caleb Durbin, SP Manuel Rodriguez

Why should the Brewers trade for Suarez?

The Brewers don't have as much pressure on them to make moves as other contenders in MLB. However, Milwaukee has the flexibility necessary to take aim at the best players on the market. As good as Durbin has been as a rookie, the allure of bringing in an All-Star in Suarez could be too good to pass up on. For a team so close to the mountaintop, he could be their missing piece.

As the second half of the season starts to ramp up, the Brewers are who they've been for a while. Milwaukee's offense is predicated on great base-running and a balanced offensive attack. With the emergence of Jacob Misiorowski and Brandon Woodruff's triumphant return to Milwaukee's rotation, the offense has become the weaker half of the team this season.

Compared to the rest of the league, the Brewers are in the bottom third of the league when it comes to home runs. Of teams in the playoffs picture, only the San Diego Padres have less. Suarez fixes that problem the minute he walks in. The Diamondbacks slugger has put up huge numbers throughout the 2025 season. With how he is playing, a change of scenery won't slow him down.

Suarez is a playing who is more offensively-minded as he approaches the final chapters of his career. The third baseman is not the defender he used to be, but Milwaukee can absorb a subpar defender. For as much as he would give them offensively, sacrificing a small amount of defense is a bargain. In a perfect world, Suarez's power gives the Brewers a new look against opposing pitchers.

Why should the Diamondbacks trade for Durbin?

Milwaukee has Durbin to thank for at least one of their wins this season. The rookie has been out-played by Jacob Wilson and Misiorowski in the conversation around the league's first-year players. However, his contributions have been an integral part of the Brewers team in 2025. At 25 years old, Durbin has the bulk of his career ahead of him and should only get better.

If the Diamondbacks send Suarez out at the trade deadline, they will have a hole to address in the hot corner. Ildemaro Vargas, the backup third baseman, is 34 and is not a part of the team's long-term plans. Having Durbin fill that role would set things up nicely as Arizona retools their roster around Corbin Carroll. The team's struggles this season could net them a rising star.

At .261/.346/.378, Durbin has proved that he has a good enough foundation to build on. A 2.1 WAR as a rookie is tantalizing for a player who has a clear path to success in MLB. Durbin has received praise from veterans on the Brewers for his maturity, even if he continues to fly under the radar as a rookie. Despite that, Durbin might be the gem of the Devin Williams trade.

The Diamondbacks have young players that could grow into a promising core. Durbin is a perfect fit for a team looking to contend as early as next season. He could give them a lot of production both now and for years to come. His contract also gives the team the flexibility they need to fill out their roster. Suarez will ask for a lot in free agency this winter, regardless of where he ends up.

While sending a rookie and a prospect out for a half season is a big price. However, Suarez gives the Brewers exactly what they need to reignite their offense. If their bats can get going and be as effective as their pitching, there is no reason why Milwaukee can't win the World Series this fall.