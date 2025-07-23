Philadelphia Eagles' left tackle Jordan Mailata had a Super Bowl take earlier on Wednesday that declared he hates the term “defending champions.” His press conference also saw him talk about a teammate of his with a high ceiling.

After the first practice of training camp, Mailata had high praise for Jalyx Hunt.

“He has tendencies like Micah (Parsons) just to be able to cut on a dime like that…Jalyx is going to be a star man.”

“I know that if Jalyx will give me hell, then he will give everyone else hell.”

That is a great quote to hear about yourself if you are an up-and-coming star. Hunt was the first player ever drafted out of Houston Christian, after the Eagles took him in the third round last offseason. After winning a Super Bowl in his rookie season, Hunt is aiming to take an even bigger step after he had 21 tackles (12 solo), two forced fumbles, and 1.5 sacks last regular season. In the playoffs, Hunt finished with 10 tackles (7 solo) and 1.5 sacks.

Hunt is likely going to be a starter for the Eagles opposite Nolan Smith Jr. The defense is loaded with talent all over the field, and they are going to give opposing offenses nightmares. This could breakout season for the sophomore linebacker. Nakobe Dean was recently placed on the PUP list while Smith Jr is rehabbing from his injury.

The Eagles recently released the designs of their 2025 Super Bowl Championship rings. They are very unique and have wings that extend off the wing to create a 3D look. Philadelphia will yet again be a Super Bowl contender, and they are going to be a very tough out in the NFC if they are healthy going into the postseason. Mailata and Hunt are going to be two crucial players in finding success yet again.