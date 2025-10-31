The Dallas Mavericks have already started the season with some news they probably don't want to hear. Anthony Davis exited their previous game early against the Indiana Pacers with an injury, and it looks like he'll miss their next game, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Anthony Davis is expected to be ruled out of Dallas’ game Saturday in Mexico City against Detroit after exiting Wednesday night with left lower leg soreness. An official status update remains TBA after Davis was listed earlier in the week with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's uncertain when Davis could return to the floor, but there is no timetable.

Injuries have continued to haunt Davis throughout his career, and just in his small time with the Mavericks. The hope was that Davis could stay healthy this season, especially with several other players dealing with injuries, such as Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Lively II.

Article Continues Below

Cooper Flagg will have more responsibility early in his rookie season, and he's still trying to adjust to playing point guard. So far, Flagg has been up and down, but the more reps that he gets, the better he will be as the season continues. Klay Thompson hasn't shot the ball consistently to start the season, and if Davis misses extended time, he's going to have to find a rhythm sooner rather than later.

The hope is that Davis does not have to miss much time, because they rely on him a lot on both sides of the ball. The Mavericks are currently 2-3, and they don't want to go into a slump to start the season; then they'll be playing catch-up for most of the year.

Davis is key for the Mavericks' success, and the team will only go as far as he takes them.