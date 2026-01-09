The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Trey Murphy III is on the injury report alongside Saddiq Bey and Herb Jones, with both of the latter players ruled out. Murphy III is coming off a career performance and is listed as questionable with low back spasms. Bey is nursing a right hip injury, and Jones is dealing with an ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Trey Murphy III's injury and his playing status vs. the Wizards.

Trey Murphy III injury status vs. Wizards

Given that Trey Murphy III is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to gauge if he'll be cleared to play before tip-off. Pelicans' Murphy III is having a breakout season, which includes him making franchise history after scoring seven threes in a 125-106 loss to the Heat.

Coming off a career-high 42-point performance against the Lakers on Tuesday, Murphy III could miss a game before offering a follow-up. After scoring 27 points in a 125-106 loss to the Heat, Trey went off throughout his career night, connecting on 14-of-26 attempts, including six threes against the Lakers. The Pelicans are on a nine-game losing streak.

While Murphy III has continued to play at a high level for the Pelicans, his efforts haven't translated into a win since December 22, when he scored 11 points in a 119-113 victory against the Mavericks. He's averaging 34.5 points on 53.3% shooting, including 40.6% from deep, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his last two games for the Pelicans.

However, when it comes to whether Trey Murphy III is playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is maybe.

Pelicans injury report

Jose Alvarado — Out — Left oblique; soreness

Saddiq Bey — Out — Right hip flexor; strain

Herb Jones — Out — Right ankle; sprain

Trey Murphy III — Questionable — Low back; spasms

Dejounte Murray — Out — Right Achilles; rupture

Wizards injury report

Cam Whitmore — Out — Right shoulder; deep vein thrombosis

Trae Young — Out — Right quad; contusion