The Baltimore Ravens shocked the NFL world after deciding to fire John Harbaugh as head coach shortly after the 26-24 Week 18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With the front office conducting several interviews, it sounds like Kevin Stefanski just wrapped up his with the organization.

Baltimore announced on Friday that it had officially completed an interview with the former Cleveland Browns head coach. The Ravens are the third team Stefanski has interviewed with, as he's also spoken with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders. He is scheduled for an interview with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

“We have completed an interview with Kevin Stefanski for our head coach position.”

Upon being fired from the Browns, the common belief is that the 43-year-old head coach is considered one of the top candidates in this year's cycle. Kevin Stefanski ended his six-year tenure in Cleveland with a 46-58 overall record (1-2 playoff record) and took home two Coach of the Year Awards (2020, 2023).

Teams around the league, including the Ravens, seem to believe in Stefanski's potential as a head coach. Despite only winning 44.6% of his games with the Browns, many of the faults can be blamed on the front office decisions made by the organization. With one key factor being the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, which cost the franchise five total draft picks (three of them being first-rounders) and $230 million of guaranteed money to Watson.

A fresh start with a new team could be exactly what Kevin Stefanski needs to continue his career. With most of his lined-up interviews nearly complete, we should expect to see several organizations schedule a second round interview with him.