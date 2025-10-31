The Dallas Mavericks are 2-3 to start the NBA season, despite playing all five games at home. When the Mavericks drafted Cooper Flagg, they believed they had a gem who could help them get into playoff contention immediately. While that still might happen, there have been some ups and downs, and the struggles have led many to believe the Mavs might miss the playoffs this season.

When you look at the underlying figures, that might not be such an overreaction. According to Team Rankings, Dallas ranks 30th in points per game. They also rank 25th in field-goal shooting percentage and 28th in three-point shooting percentage. While they are ninth in rebounds per game, it has not helped them, as they have only won two of the first five games.

The season got off to a really rocky start when the San Antonio Spurs demolished the Mavs 125-92. Then, the Mavs lost 117-107 to the lowly Washington Wizards. Although they recovered with a 139-129 win over the Toronto Raptors, they followed it up with a 101-94 loss to the defending champion, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavs won their most recent game, 107-105 over the Indiana Pacers.

The defense has carried them, ranking 12th in opponent points per game and opponent field-goal shooting percentage. Even with that, here are three potential obstacles that could harm them throughout the rest of the season, and why they might miss the NBA Playoffs.

Where is Kyrie Irving?

When the Mavericks lost Kyrie Irving to a torn ACL, many knew it would be a while before he returned. When the 2025-26 NBA season began, the rough estimate was January. To soften the blow of not having Irving, the Mavs signed D'Angelo Russell with the idea that he would be running the point until Irving returned.

It has not worked out that way. Instead, the Mavs have pivoted and put Flagg at the point through the first five games. While he has not been awful, his inexperience has shown in the first few games of the season. Flagg is averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting just 41 percent from the field. Additionally, he has had some wild games already, including five turnovers against the Wizards. Flagg may work out as an elite point guard, but he is not the option to replace Irving right now.

Anthony Davis is hurting

To the surprise of no one, Anthony Davis is already hurt, something that was a recurring problem when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers and last year with the Mavs. Ultimately, the Mavs putting all their faith in Davis to stay on the floor was never a good idea. While they do have three big men to rotate in with him, they don't have the playmakers to help them thrive.

Davis being out for an extended period of time could be devastating to a Mavericks team that is attempting to find its footing. If he cannot play in the next game or even for a week, it could hurt the Mavs' chances of making a run. Since they already played five games at home, the schedule will only get challenging as they head out on the road for the first time.

Their division is tougher this season

While divisions don't matter in the NBA as much as they once did, it is still very important, especially when you have to play your divisional rivals four times a season. While the Mavs attempt to find their way, they find themselves in a division that is suddenly much tougher.

The Houston Rockets signed Kevin Durant in the offseason and look to be one of the NBA's more challenging teams. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama has carried the Spurs to a 5-0 start and looks incredibly formidable. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies continue to win and are right behind the Spurs in the standings. Sure, the New Orleans Pelicans are still winless and clearly rebuilding. But take the Pelicans out, and this is still a division to be reckoned with.

The Mavericks' blowout loss to the Spurs showed just how far apart the teams are in terms of competitiveness. While many expected it to be an interesting game to start the season, the Spurs blew the Mavs out and showed why they are the better team in Texas. The Mavericks will face the Rockets for the first time this week in Houston, and the odds don't look like they are in Dallas' favor. Then, they will head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies.

The saving grace for the Mavericks is that they don't have to face the Spurs again until February. By then, Irving and Davis could be back. But will it be enough to make the playoffs? The Mavs' playoff hopes are certainly in question.