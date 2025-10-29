The Dallas Mavericks have started off the 2025-26 season at 1-3, and are looking to add another game in the win column as the square off agains the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. While there was some doubt earlier in the day, it appears as if the Mavericks won’t be as short-handed as initially thought as Cooper Flagg did not appear on the injury report and Anthony Davis was upgraded, as per the team.

Anthony Davis was officially listed as available on the Mavericks’ final injury report ahead of their game against the Pacers. As far as Cooper Flagg, he had taken a hit to the shoulder during the team’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it apparently wasn’t anything too serious.

Brandon Williams was also upgraded to available after initially being listed as out due to personal reasons. The Mavericks are currently without both of their centers in Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford, while Dante Exum is out due to a knee injury and Kyrie Irving continues to recover from an ACL injury.

Article Continues Below

Davis, who was the centerpiece for the Mavericks in the Luka Doncic trade, has been off to a solid start to the season amid some conditioning concerns. He’s played in all four games so far at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 52.1 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is also off to a solid start after rebounding from a shaky opening night game. He’s also appeared in all four games so far at a little over 18 minutes per game. He’s averaging 14.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 38 percent shooting from the field, 26.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.