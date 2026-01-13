Anthony Davis reportedly suffered ligament damage in his left hand, leaving the door open for potential surgery. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that AD is indeed likely to undergo surgery and will miss “several months” as a result. While the initial general thought around the NBA was that Davis would surgery would likely end trade speculation, Charania's report following the initial news suggests otherwise.

“Fascinating development: The Mavericks are having renewed Davis trade talks with multiple interested teams, sources said. If moved to a playoff contender, the return timeline could allow Davis to return during the postseason while establishing himself for the long-term elsewhere,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

It seems as if Anthony Davis may have already played his final game with the Mavs.

More to come on this story.