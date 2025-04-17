Anthony Davis posted 27 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks, as the Dallas Mavericks powered past the Sacramento Kings with a 120-106 road win Wednesday night to stay alive in the Western Conference play-in race.

After the game Davis had a playful exchange with some Kings fans left in the arena. “Y'all might want to beat that traffic though,” said the Mavericks star towards some fans.

The game marked only Davis’ 10th appearance for Dallas since arriving from the Lakers in the Luka Doncic trade. He’s recently been managing an adductor injury.

Klay Thompson dropped 23 points, P.J. Washington added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Brandon Williams chipped in 17 off the bench as the Mavericks secured a spot in Friday night’s final Western Conference play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The winner will claim the No. 8 seed and take on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Thompson knocked down 8 of 11 shots, including 5 of 7 from three-point range, delivering a sharp contrast to his performance in last season’s play-in game against Sacramento. In that matchup, he went 0-for-10 from the field and failed to score in 32 minutes, marking his final appearance with the Golden State Warriors.

Dante Exum chipped in 11 points for Dallas, which shot 49.4 percent from the field and hit 14 of 28 attempts from beyond the arc.

DeMar DeRozan tallied 33 points and seven rebounds, while Zach LaVine contributed 20 points and nine assists as Sacramento was eliminated with Wednesday’s loss. Domantas Sabonis finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists for the Kings.

The Kings turned the ball over 18 times, shot 46.1 percent from the field, and went 13-of-33 from three-point range. Devin Carter came off the bench to contribute 10 points.

Sacramento entered halftime down by 23 and never mounted a serious comeback. When Davis sank consecutive baskets to stretch the lead to 107-85 midway through the fourth quarter, it was clear the Mavericks were in full control and poised to extend their postseason hopes.

Thompson poured in 16 points in the second quarter without missing a shot, drilling four three-pointers in just over three minutes as Dallas exploded for 44 points to take a commanding 71-48 halftime lead. DeRozan led the Kings with 13 first-half points, but Sacramento's 12 turnovers—compared to just three by Dallas—proved costly.

With the deadlocked at 29, Dallas broke it open with a 24-10 run, highlighted by all four of Thompson’s three-pointers. Davis capped the first half with back-to-back triples, stretching the lead to 14 heading into the break.

The Mavericks will face constant comparisons to the Lakers following the shocking Doncic trade, especially with Los Angeles already secured in the playoffs. A loss on Friday would only intensify criticism of GM Nico Harrison and governor Patrick Dumont.

Dallas isn't at full strength with Kyrie Irving sidelined by a torn ACL, but disappointed Dallas fans won't take solace if the Lakers advance deep into the playoffs while the Mavs fail to make the postseason.