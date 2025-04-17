SACRAMENTO, CA — The Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 120-106 victory against the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night. The Mavs clearly had no trouble playing on the road, as Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson led the way. AD and Thompson both proved important points in the win as well.

Thompson showed that he can get the job done in a play-in game. Last season, Klay went 0-10 in a losing play-in effort against the Kings. On Wednesday, Thompson scored 16 points in the second quarter and ended up with 23 points while shooting 8-11 from the field and 5-7 from beyond the arc.

He addressed last year's game following Wednesday's affair.

“I didn't try to give it too much thought,” Klay Thompson told reporters after the game when asked about his 0-10 performance a season ago with the Golden State Warriors. “I thought even last year I had a great season, I played 77 games and averaged dang near 18 points a game and I wasn't going to define myself off one bad shooting night. I mean, I've had some of the greatest shooting nights in the history of the game so even someone of my caliber can go 0-for.

“I've done it in college, high school, pros, just a lot more magnified when it's on this stage. I try to not even think about that but at times you do because you're human. Just keep going out there and doing what you love.”

In a rather humorous moment, a reporter followed up by asking Thompson if he really went 0-for in a high school game.

“Oh yeah, uh, maybe not. But I did go 0-12 against the Trojans sophomore year (of college).”

As for Davis, he displayed the ability to lead a postseason team to a crucial win. Ever since the Luka Doncic trade, Davis has been disrespected — albeit to no fault of his own. Fans have simply missed Doncic, but Davis is a top-tier superstar who deserves more respect. AD finished the game with 27 points and nine rebounds.

Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson have both dealt with people questioning them this year. Thompson enjoyed a strong season, but his numbers have seen an overall decline. Nevertheless, Jason Kidd has remained confident in Thompson.

The Mavericks will now head to Memphis to play the Grizzlies on Friday. If they can get the job done once again on Friday, the Mavs will officially clinch a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.