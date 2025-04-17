The Dallas Mavericks' season has felt like it was heading for an ugly exit for a while now, but they made sure that wasn't going to happen on Wednesday night. In a do-or-die contest, the Mavericks played one of their best games of the season to knock off the Sacramento Kings 120-106 and advance closer to a playoff berth.

Of course, the Mavericks got the job done in this one without Kyrie Irving, who is out for the season after tearing his ACL back at the start of March. While Irving wasn't able to be with the team in Sacramento on Wednesday, he was still rooting his team on and sent a nice message on social media when the final buzzer sounded.

“Yessir @dallasmavs way to handle business tonight!! MFFL Tribe🤞🏾🪶♾, stay together no matter what,” Irving wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Mavericks are now one game from officially making the playoffs, but they will have to get another win on the road to get there. Dallas will head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Friday night in another win or go home game, with the winner moving on to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The star point guard is busy in rehab as he tries to make it back as soon as he can for next season. On Wednesday, it was reported that Irving is trying to get back in January and get going for the second half of the season.

Mavericks fans will be waiting on the edge of their seats for Irving to come back so they can see what the pairing of he and Anthony Davis looks like together. After all, Nico Harrison gambled on Irving and Davis being a championship-level pairing, but he hasn't gotten to see whether that is true or not. Hopefully, Irving can come back next season and Dallas can give it a go with a healthy roster.

Regardless, this year's team won't be thinking about that. All that will be on their minds is extending their season once again with a win on Friday night over the Grizzlies. The Mavericks will be underdogs again, but that didn't stop them against the Kings and they will be hoping for a similar result in Memphis.