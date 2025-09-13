The Dallas Mavericks signed D'Angelo Russell this offseason. Russell provides Dallas with a reliable guard who can lead the backcourt with Kyrie Irving expected to miss the first couple months of the 2025-26 season while recovering from ACL surgery. He is capable of starting or coming off the bench. Most would say he's not the same player he once was — Russell made his first and only All-Star team back in the 2018-19 campaign — but the 29-year-old believes he is still in the “prime” of his career.

“I feel like I'm in my prime,” Russell said, via The Backyard Podcast w/ D'Angelo Russell. “Like, I don't feel old. I feel stronger, I feel wiser. I feel more careful.”

During the 2024-25 season, Russell averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per outing across 58 games played with the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. There was a time in Russell's career where he could average over 20 points and around six or seven assists per game.

Although it seems like those days are behind him, perhaps Russell can turn back the clock in 2025-26 given his “prime” comments.

Article Continues Below

The Mavs have high expectations for the upcoming campaign. Anthony Davis will lead the way while Irving recovers from surgery. Klay Thompson provides another reliable veteran presence alongside Russell. PJ Washington, Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are all set to make pivotal impacts once again.

Of course, all eyes will be on 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg as well. If Dallas is able to avoid too much injury trouble, it would not be surprising to see this Mavericks team make noise in the standings.

D'Angelo Russell will do everything he can to help the Mavericks establish themselves as a legitimate postseason contender during the 2025-26 NBA season.