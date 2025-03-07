The Dallas Mavericks got an optimistic injury update on wing Caleb Martin, indicating his debut will arrive soon.

Ahead of Friday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavericks upgraded Martin's status to being questionable, per team reporter Joey Mistretta.

Dallas acquired the wing player from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Quentin Grimes. He is dealing with a hip injury, having been on the sidelines since Jan. 10.

What's next for Caleb Martin, Mavericks

It is good news for the Dallas Mavericks, especially with the injuries they have suffered in the last 30 days.

Star guard Kyrie Irving went down for the year with a torn ACL and the frontcourt is thin with Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II remaining absent due to injuries. Having a key player such as Martin return and improve the rotation's depth would be beneficial for the Mavericks' chances of winning their games.

This season, Martin is averaging 9.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game after 31 appearances with the 76ers. He is shooting 43.5% from the field, including 37.9% from beyond the arc. He has scored 10 or more points 13 times and counting, providing solid scoring and shooting for the Mavericks.

Dallas is currently 32-31 on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are one game behind the Sacramento Kings and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers.

Following Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Mavericks will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Phoenix Suns on March 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET.