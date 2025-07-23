One of the NFL’s most explosive tight ends is officially hanging up his cleats. Jimmy Graham, known for his gravity-defying catches and unmatched versatility, has announced his retirement from football. And few tributes hit as hard as the one from his former New Orleans Saints teammate Cameron Jordan.

“Congrats, Jimmy! Straight from the field and crushed the Arctic Challenge. Legendary personified,” Jordan said in a tweet.

Graham recently completed a grueling 584-nautical-mile row across the Arctic as part of an expedition that raised money for youth charities. The journey took just 10 days. That feat, Jordan said, was the perfect final chapter for a player who never did things the conventional way.

From the very beginning, Graham stood out. He didn’t play college football until his final year at the University of Miami, where he had previously starred as a power forward on the school’s basketball team.

Despite limited football experience, his rare mix of size, speed, and bounce caught the attention of NFL scouts. The New Orleans Saints drafted him in the third round in 2010.

What followed was nothing short of remarkable.

Graham became an immediate mismatch nightmare for defenders. He had a breakout season in 2011, putting up 99 catches, over 1,300 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. In 2013, he led the entire league with 16 touchdown receptions. That year, he finished with 1,215 yards and earned First-Team All-Pro honors.

The 38-year-old made three Pro Bowls during his first stint with the Saints and became a favorite target of quarterback Drew Brees. After five dominant years in New Orleans, Graham was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. He spent three seasons in Seattle, making two more Pro Bowls and helping the team reach the playoffs.

Graham later had stints with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, continuing to produce as a reliable red-zone threat. Across 13 seasons, Graham recorded 719 receptions, 8,545 receiving yards, and 89 touchdown catches. He ranks among the top five tight ends in NFL history in touchdowns, at number four.

In 2023, Graham returned to the Saints for one final season. While his role was limited, he still managed to score four touchdowns on just six catches. It was a quiet but meaningful farewell.

But Graham’s story did not end with football. After taking a sabbatical in 2022, he joined a crew of adventurers on an Arctic Challenge, rowing from Tromsø, Norway, to Svalbard.

The goal was to raise one dollar for every meter rowed—a total of over a million dollars. The campaign benefited Covenant House New Orleans and Laureus Sport for Good. Graham served as the team’s lead navigator. It was another example of him leaning into the unknown and pushing himself to the limit.

For Cameron Jordan, that spirit is what defines Graham more than any stat. His football legacy is already secure. Five Pro Bowls. A First-Team All-Pro nod. Top-five all-time in touchdowns among tight ends. But it’s the grit, the courage, and the heart that Jordan believes make him truly legendary.

As Graham sails into retirement, he leaves behind more than just a highlight reel. He leaves a legacy of resilience, excellence, and adventure. And as Jordan made clear, that kind of greatness never retires.