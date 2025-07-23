Ever since the calendar flipped to June, the Milwaukee Brewers have been on fire. They've posted a 29-12 record since the first of June heading into their Tuesday night clash against the Seattle Mariners. In fact, they've won 11 games in a row dating back to the sixth of July — a stretch that includes two separate three-game series sweeps of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This incredible hot streak now has them challenging for the NL Central lead against the Chicago Cubs.

Alas, all good things come to an end, and the Brewers' winning streak came to its abrupt conclusion on Tuesday after the Mariners, led by ace Logan Gilbert, blanked them, 1-0. It came down to a pitching duel between Gilbert and Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski, but Milwaukee's bullpen couldn't hold Seattle scoreless after Home Run Derby champion Cal Raleigh broke the scoreless deadlock with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning.

And while seeing their winning streak come to an end with a whimper will be demoralizing for the Brewers, manager Pat Murphy said that this defeat does not hurt more than all the other defeats they've had this year.

“This loss feels the same as all the others. That’s 41 of them now, and they feel exactly the same. Awful,” Murphy said following the game, per Todd Rosiak of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Indeed, for a team that holds itself to as high of a standard as the Brewers do, any sort of loss will be painful to deal with. Nevertheless, this 1-0 defeat is all the more heartbreaking, as they've been so good as of late and yet they couldn't get anything going against the Mariners.

This just means that the Brewers can start a new winning streak, and they will look to do so beginning tomorrow, when they face the Mariners in the series' rubber match.

Brewers fight the Cubs for NL Central supremacy

For most of 2025, the Cubs have reigned supreme over their peers in the NL Central. But this hot streak has closed down the gap between the Brewers and the Cubs, with Milwaukee even being the first team in MLB to reach 60 wins this season.

The Brewers organization is simply one of the most well-run in all of professional sports. They keep on losing key contributors as they couldn't pony up the necessary money to keep them around, but here they are, fighting yet again for another NL Central crown — which would be their fifth since 2018 if they manage to win the division yet again this year.