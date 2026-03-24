Mar 24, 2026 at 9:41 AM ET

The Dallas Mavericks ran out of gas in overtime against the Golden State Warriors, 137-131, on Monday, suffering their fourth straight defeat in a spiraling campaign.

The Mavericks, who lost Daniel Gafford to a shoulder injury, also dropped their 12th straight outing at American Airlines Center, the team's longest streak ever in the said venue.

Dallas had a chance to get the win in regulation, but Naji Marshall missed the open three-pointer with 2.5 seconds left. The game went into extension, 126-126.

Marshall received the perfect pass from Cooper Flagg, who drew multiple defenders as he drove to the paint. Flagg was seen screaming, “Take me home!” as Marshall let it fly. Unfortunately, it clanked off the rim.

Cooper Flagg passed the game winning shot to Naji Marshall and was confident he would hit the shot “TAKE ME HOME” (h/t @MavsMuse) pic.twitter.com/B1JwYJFV6f — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 24, 2026

The moment quickly went viral, drawing various reactions from fans on X.

“He (Flagg) still went for the high five after the miss too. Great leadership,” said @king1sed.

“He made the right read to a wide-open Naji,” added @Raise_The_Flagg.

“LMFAO, he must’ve thought he was Klay (Thompson) because ain’t no way you trust Naji Marshall that much to be that confident that s*** was going in,” posted @jjfr0mgoodtimes.

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“Naji was like, ‘But ain’t going home yet,'” joked @Oz_Chima.

“Imagine being a veteran and having a 19-year-old tell you to take the winning shot. The leadership Flagg is showing already makes me think he's the real missing piece for this roster,” wrote @heyitsrosexx.

“I don’t know why he (Flagg) didn’t take the shot. He had a clean mid-range off the dribble,” noted @ainternetfrog.

Flagg led the Mavericks with 32 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and two steals, while Marshall had 16 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. They, however, combined for 15 of the team's 21 turnovers.

Marshall is averaging a career-high 51.9% from the field this season, but only 30.2% from long distance.

Still, the trust Flagg showed to Marshall is a step in the right direction. Confidence-building always pays off.