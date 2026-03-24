Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg was the closest player to Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody when the latter suffered a gruesome injury on Monday at American Airlines Center.

Moody was all alone going up for a dunk in overtime when his knee buckled. He fell to the floor as he missed the shot. Flagg was running closely behind when the frightening incident happened.

Moody was stretchered off the floor, with fans giving him a warm applause. It was his first game back since sitting out 10 games due to a wrist injury.

The Mavericks lost to the Warriors, 137-131.

In the postgame conference, Flagg shared his initial view of Moody's knee injury, while also expressing his support.

“I couldn’t really tell. His leg kind of gave out. But it’s tough, and I’m praying for him and for whatever he’s gonna go through. It’s terrible. But yeah, just praying for him,” said Flagg in a video posted by DLLS Sports' Abby Jones.

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The 19-year-old Flagg finished with 32 points, four rebounds, nine assists, and two steals. The 23-year-old Moody, meanwhile, had 23 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocks.

The Mavericks also lost a key player after Daniel Gafford exited in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury. He can be considered questionable for their game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

Flagg went viral after their loss to the Warriors as fans reacted to the video of the rookie sensation showing extreme confidence in Naji Marshall's game-winning attempt in regulation.

The Mavericks suffered their fourth straight loss and fell to 23-49, while the Warriors improved to 34-38.