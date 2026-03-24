The Dallas Mavericks cannot seem to catch a break this season at all as their woes continue. On Monday, Daniel Gafford was forced to exit their game against the Golden State Warriors due to a shoulder injury.

Gafford was having a magnificent game before leaving late in the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks announced that he would not return for the remainder of the game.

He finished with 20 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting. He also had seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

The Mavericks eventually lost to the Warriors in overtime, 137-131.

Gafford has already missed over 20 games this season due to various injuries. He was averaging 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks entering the game against Golden State.

Dallas is already thin at the five spot, with Derek Lively II out for the season due to a foot injury. The team acquired Marvin Bagley III at the trade deadline, but he is not a natural center. If Gafford sits out for an extended period, Dwight Powell might get extended minutes.

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Cooper Flagg had a game-high 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting in a losing effort. He added four rebounds, nine assists, and two steals, although he also had seven turnovers.

Bagley and PJ Washington combined for 18 points, three rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The Mavericks dropped their fourth straight assignment and fell to 23-49. The Warriors, meanwhile, snapped their three-game skid and improved to 34-38.

Things won't get any easier for Dallas as it faces the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.