The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee with a 7 p.m. EST tip-off time. Hours before the game, reports indicate that Cooper Flagg may not play due to injury, while the club remains stuck at the Dallas airport.

At approximately 1:13 p.m. EST., it was reported that the Mavericks were still sitting in their team plane in Dallas, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. The club's flight was seemingly delayed due to inclement weather around the country.

“The Mavericks, meanwhile, remain on their team plane still awaiting takeoff … less than six hours away from their scheduled 6 PM CT tipoff in Milwaukee tonight.”

About eight minutes after that report, Stein stated that the Mavericks listed Cooper Flagg as doubtful. The 19-year-old forward may sit out Sunday's contest due to left ankle injury management.

Article Continues Below

“Dallas has listed Cooper Flagg (left ankle injury management) as doubtful for tonight's game.”

It's rare for any player in any sport to be active once they are ruled doubtful. However, technically, there is still a chance for the former No. 1 pick overall to play on Sunday. Despite the minor ankle injury situation, Cooper Flagg has been durable throughout his rookie year so far.

He's played in 43 of the available 46 games, averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. Flagg also owns a 47.3% field goal percentage while shooting 28.0% from beyond the three-point line.

As for the Mavericks, they still have time to make it to Milwaukee and play against the Bucks. The winter storm sweeping across America already effected on game on Sunday, as the contest between the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies was postponed.