Cooper Flagg is soaking in being the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Mavericks. The standout talent from Duke is entering the pros with tremendous expectations.

As he takes it all in, Flagg takes time out to answer questions about who he is and what he's all about. During the NBA Draft festivities on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Flagg took time out to reveal who he would like to team up with, not on the court, but on the fairways.

He said to ESPN that he would like to play golf with Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, and Jayson Tatum.

Cooper Flagg says he would play a round of golf with MJ, Steph and Tatum pic.twitter.com/gIr5r5DACr — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Flagg took the college basketball world by storm during his one season at Duke. In all, he averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Furthermore, Flagg won the Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year Awards.

Duke made it to the Final Four before losing to the Houston Cougars 70-67 in the semifinal. In addition, Flagg became immortalized as one of Duke's most extraordinary premier talents, following in the footsteps of Christian Leattner, JJ Reddick, and Zion Williamson.

In May, the Mavericks shocked the world by winning the No.1 pick in the NBA Draft lottery. With all the hype surrounding Flagg, he certainly will need time to settle in and settle down.

Cooper Flagg on the golf course

It turns out, Flagg is a regular staple on the golf course. He uses the game as a way to decompress from the rigors of playing basketball.

Golf is a sport that various basketball savants use as a form of relaxation, such as Jordan, Curry, Tatum, and Caitlin Clark. Flagg and several Duke teammates played a round after losing to Houston in the Final Four.

Aside from golf, Flagg told NBC's Craig Melvin on the Today Show that he enjoys playing NBA 2K in his spare time.