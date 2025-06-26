Cooper Flagg is soaking in being the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Mavericks. The standout talent from Duke is entering the pros with tremendous expectations. 

As he takes it all in, Flagg takes time out to answer questions about who he is and what he's all about. During the NBA Draft festivities on Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Flagg took time out to reveal who he would like to team up with, not on the court, but on the fairways.

He said to ESPN that he would like to play golf with Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, and Jayson Tatum

Flagg took the college basketball world by storm during his one season at Duke. In all, he averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Furthermore, Flagg won the Naismith and Wooden Player of the Year Awards. 

Duke made it to the Final Four before losing to the Houston Cougars 70-67 in the semifinal. In addition, Flagg became immortalized as one of Duke's most extraordinary premier talents, following in the footsteps of Christian Leattner, JJ Reddick, and Zion Williamson. 

Article Continues Below
More Dallas Mavericks News
Jun 11, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg selection draws ‘1.8%’ Paige Bueckers truth bombJoey Mistretta ·
Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Mavericks fan screams about ‘rigged’ draft lottery at Adam SilverZachary Howell ·
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison watches warm ups prior to a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Mavericks’ Nico Harrison issues eye-opening take on No. 1 pick’s outlook in DallasBenedetto Vitale ·
Cooper Flagg in a Dallas Mavericks jersey on the left. Dallas Mavericks 2025 logo on the right. In the background, place Mavericks Dereck Lively II, an NBA Finals Trophy, and the American Airlines Center.
3 bold Cooper Flagg predictions after going No. 1 to Mavericks in 2025 NBA DraftJoey Mistretta ·
Cooper Flagg in a Dallas Mavericks jersey with the Dallas City skyline at night in background.
Mavericks officially select Cooper Flagg in 2025 NBA DraftJoey Mistretta ·
Live NBA Draft tracker and grades with Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Harper.
Live 2025 NBA Draft grades for every 1st-round pick, tradeBrett Siegel ·

In May, the Mavericks shocked the world by winning the No.1 pick in the NBA Draft lottery.  With all the hype surrounding Flagg, he certainly will need time to settle in and settle down. 

Cooper Flagg on the golf course

It turns out, Flagg is a regular staple on the golf course. He uses the game as a way to decompress from the rigors of playing basketball. 

Golf is a sport that various basketball savants use as a form of relaxation, such as Jordan, Curry, Tatum, and Caitlin Clark. Flagg and several Duke teammates played a round after losing to Houston in the Final Four. 

Aside from golf, Flagg told NBC's Craig Melvin on the Today Show that he enjoys playing NBA 2K in his spare time. 