The Dallas Mavericks made NBA history this year, executing a stunning midseason trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers without fielding offers from around the league. While the decision initially sparked backlash, Dallas quickly turned the page by landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a selection they used to acquire Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Flagg, widely hailed as the most highly touted American prospect since his now-teammate Anthony Davis in 2012, joined a Mavericks roster already stacked with veterans like Davis and Kyrie Irving. Despite the gravity of expectations, Flagg's arrival has drawn comparisons to San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick considered by many to be the best prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

Speaking on ESPN during the draft broadcast, former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers made a bold claim.

“The unique thing about Cooper Flagg, Malika, is he impacts winning,” Myers said. “More so than a lot of players. I'm gonna say something that might be controversial: Victor Wembanyama got a lot of attention being the #1 pick. I could see Cooper Flagg impacting winning more than Victor did in his rookie year. The reason is Cooper Flagg is as NBA-ready as they come. He guards. He defends. He blocks. He steals, and he went to a team that is very good already.”

Flagg’s statistical output at Duke backs up Bob Myers’ confidence. In his lone collegiate season, he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from three and 84% from the free-throw line. His offensive efficiency was elite, ranking in the 85th percentile or higher in pick-and-rolls, post-ups, and transition scoring, according to Synergy Analytics.

His awards included the Wooden Award, ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC All-Defensive Team honors, and the Associated Press Men’s National Player of the Year, becoming just the fourth freshman in history to win the latter. He also set the ACC freshman scoring record with 42 points against Notre Dame.