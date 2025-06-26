Cooper Flagg is one of the best NBA Draft prospects that the sport has ever seen, and there was never a doubt about him being the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The draft got underway on Wednesday night, and sure enough, the Dallas Mavericks started off the evening by taking Flagg. He is good enough to be a major imact player right out of the gate, and he is going to make a lot of money during his first few years in the NBA.

After being selected by the Mavericks, Cooper Flagg signed a four-year deal with the team. That deal is worth $62.7 million, and $28.3 million is guaranteed in his first two years. Flagg's contract is obviously the biggest out of all the draft picks, with deals ranging from $27.4 million to $62.7 million for the top-10 draft picks.

Cooper Flagg's 4-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks is worth $62.7 million Rookie contract values for the top 10 players drafted last night 👇 pic.twitter.com/5VlyNjfEWC — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The outlook for the Mavericks has done a complete 180 since the team made the shocking decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier in the season. The fan base couldn't believe that Dallas decided to trade away their superstar who wanted to spend his entire career with the Mavericks, but now they have a new centerpiece.

After the Mavericks traded Luka Doncic, things started to fall apart as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving both went down with injuries. Nothing was going Dallas' way, and then the NBA Draft lottery took place. The Mavericks had less than a 2% chance to land the first overall pick, and they somehow got it. Adding Cooper Flagg to the mix completely changes the future of the franchise, but Dallas fans still haven't gotten over the Doncic trade.

Cooper Flagg was incredibly fun to watch this past college basketball season at Duke, and basketball fans everywhere are eager to see how he performs at the next level. The Mavericks got a good one.