On Thursday, the Dallas Mavericks will retire franchise legend Mark Aguirre's jersey. Before the game against the Charlotte Hornets, Aguirre spoke to reporters and was unsurprisingly asked about Cooper Flagg. Flagg was the Mavs' first No. 1 overall pick since Aguirre in 1981, so he understands what Flagg is going through as a rookie. Aguirre revealed the advice he gave to Flagg when he first spoke to the former Duke star.

“Let me be honest with you, I didn’t know much about Cooper, but I got to sit down and talk to him,” Aguirre said. “First thing I talked to him about is not being afraid, you know, because you can’t come into this business, especially because you got a big bullseye on your back. Everybody in the whole NBA know who you are… You can’t come in being afraid.

“I was the number one pick and I had so many guys after me from day one. I was like, ‘Wow’… And he has been tested and he’s coming through it very well.”

Of course, Flagg was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was held out of Wednesday's game with an injury, but Flagg is available on Thursday night. It's a big game for Flagg, as he will play on the same night that Aguirre will be honored by the team. Additionally, Flagg is set to go head-to-head with his former Duke teammate and rival for the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year Award Kon Knueppel.

It should be a competitive game in Dallas. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST.