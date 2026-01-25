There has been a winter storm that's made its way across the South, and it has caused some things to be on a standstill until it's safe, including basketball games. The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies game has already been postponed because of the weather, and they have done the same for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Mavericks have not been able to take off in the air because of the inclement weather, and they originally postponed the game to a later start time. In the end, that didn't work out, and the game will now most likely be moved to another date. The league is now contemplating on when they'll move it, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Mavericks, I’m told, remain on their team plane as the league office works out whether to try to move this soon-to-be postponed game to Monday — which would create a back-to-back for the Bucks — or move it to the other side of the All-Star break,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This could be good news for the Mavericks, as they just played a game the night before against the Los Angeles Lakers. They put up a valiant effort in the second half to try to win the game, but Luka Doncic was too much to handle in the end, something that Dallas fans are too used to seeing.

Article Continues Below

As for the Bucks, they last played two days ago and lost a close game to the Denver Nuggets.

The Bucks may be in some trouble for the foreseeable future, as Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss time after suffering an injury in the game. Following the game, he shared a prediction of what he thinks the MRI might say, and how long he could possibly be out.

“After the MRI, they’ll probably tell me I popped something in my calf and give me a protocol of 4-6 weeks I’ll be out,” Antetokounmpo said.

The Mavericks are no strangers to injuries as well, and Anthony Davis is currently sidelined for the coming weeks because of a hand injury. Kyrie Irving is also still sidelined as he recovers from tearing his ACL last season, and it's uncertain when he'll return to the floor.