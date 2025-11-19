Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg has been downgraded to questionable with an illness ahead of the team’s matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

The Mavericks, who are 4–11 and sit 13th in the Western Conference, will face the Knicks (8–5) at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Flagg had previously been listed as available despite wearing a right thumb splint, according to ClutchPoints reporter Joey Mistretta on Tuesday evening. The latest update, however, raises uncertainty about his status for the nationally televised game.

Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, last played in Monday’s 120–96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He recorded 15 points, two assists, and a rebound while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in 27 minutes.

Through 15 games this season, the 18-year-old forward is averaging 15.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He has logged 33.7 minutes per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 29.3% from three-point range.

Flagg’s potential absence would further challenge a Mavericks team still searching for consistency early in the season. Dallas ranks near the bottom of the conference and continues to evaluate its rotation amid ongoing injury concerns.

In addition to Flagg, Mavericks center Dereck Lively II has been listed as probable due to right knee injury management. Lively, 21, last appeared in the team’s 138–133 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, finishing with two points, three rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 12 minutes on 1-of-2 shooting.

Lively has only played in five games this season, three of which were starts. He is currently averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, two assists, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 64.3% from the field in 16 minutes per outing.

The injury report developments come as the Mavericks begin a three-game homestand. Following their contest against the Knicks, they will continue to monitor the health of key players while seeking to turn around their early-season trajectory.