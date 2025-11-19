The Dallas Mavericks will host the New York Knicks in a Wednesday night matchup. The Mavs' injury trouble is unfortunately undeniable, though. Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford are among the Mavericks on the injury report, so are the centers playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Dallas is proceeding with caution. Gafford and Lively did not play in Monday's 120-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but that was the second of a back-to-back. Gafford is listed on the injury report with right ankle injury management, while Lively is listed with right knee injury management.

With Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving among the other Mavs who are currently injured, Dallas does not want to risk losing Lively and Gafford for an extended period of time. As a result, the team's cautious approach is more than understandable.

Here's everything we know about Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Knicks.

Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford's injury statuses vs. Knicks

Lively and Gafford are both currently listed as probable on the NBA injury report.

The Mavs are trying to find the balance of avoiding injury trouble while also attempting to win games. The balance is quite difficult for an extremely injury prone team. Overall, Dallas holds a 4-11 record — a mark that places the Mavs 13th in the Western Conference standings. Additionally, the Mavericks have seven players listed on Wednesday's injury report.

When it comes to Lively and Gafford playing tonight, however, it seems as if they will likely be available barring unforeseen setbacks.

Mavericks' injury report

As mentioned, Dallas has seven players on the injury report.

Cooper Flagg (right thumb splint): Available

Dereck Lively II (right knee injury management): Probable

Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management): Probable

Anthony Davis (left calf strain): Out

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dante Exum (right knee injury management): Out

Ryan Nembhard (left knee sprain): Out

Knicks' injury report

Jalen Brunson is among two Knicks on Wednesday's injury report.