There is no getting around the fact that Cooper Flagg is having one stellar rookie season with the Dallas Mavericks. Even though he missed All-Star Weekend due to a foot injury, Flagg has demonstrated all-star caliber.

Currently, he is averaging 20.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

On Monday, his star power was obvious when his rookie-debut jersey sold for $1 million by Sotheby's, per Dan Hajducky of ESPN. It was the jersey he wore in the first half of his first game.

“The $1 million result for Cooper Flagg's rookie debut jersey is a powerful testament to the significance collectors place on true ‘first moments' in sport,” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles, said in a statement. “This jersey captures the very beginning of a special career, one carrying huge expectations and excitement.”

In November 2023, Victor Wembanyama held the previous record when the jersey he wore in the second half of his debut sold for $762,000.

Article Continues Below

On Oct. 22, Flagg made his debut with the Mavericks against the San Antonio Spurs. Ultimately, he came away with a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, even though the Mavericks lost 125-92.

In the process, Flagg became the youngest player in franchise history to debut at 18 years old.

Sotheby's will host an NBA Rookie Debut Auction from March 17 to 23. It will feature the debut jerseys of Kon Knueppel, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen, and VJ Edgecombe.

Currently, Flagg is leading all rookies in points per game. He is also second in total points scored with 999. Also, he is second in rebounds with 321 and third in assists with 302.