The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to face off against the Brooklyn Nets on the road on Tuesday, but that might be up in the air. Following the team’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the Mavericks stayed overnight in Indiana due to pending severe weather storms hitting the New York area. While nothing has been announced regarding games yet, Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg’s Jimmy Fallon show appearance is in doubt.

Cooper Flagg was scheduled to appear on the Jimmy Fallon show on Monday night during the Mavericks’ visit to New York before their game against the Nets. But his appearance was cancelled as the team did not travel to the New York following the Pacers game, as per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

It is currently unknown if Flagg’s appearance on the show will be rescheduled at all. The Mavericks have already made their lone visit to Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, and this is their only trip to see the Nets.

In any case, Flagg’s pending appearance on the show is further proof that he’s among the up and coming faces of the NBA. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg has been one of the frontrunners for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. His only competition is Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel.

Article Continues Below

Flagg is presently dealing with a foot injury, and has not played since the Mavericks’ season resumed following the All-Star break.

He’s appeared in 49 games this season, at a little over 34 minutes per game. Flagg has averaged 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 30.2 percent shooting from the field and 80.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks are currenlty 20-36, and in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. Their win against the Pacers on Sunday snapped a 10-game losing streak.