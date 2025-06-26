The Dallas Mavericks officially ushered in a new chapter Wednesday night when they selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft. But beyond the pick itself, it was Flagg’s immediate message to the fanbase that truly set the tone.

Shortly after hearing his name called, Flagg delivered a video message to the Mavericks fanbase through the team’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Hey Mavs fans, it's Cooper Flagg. You know I'm really excited to be a Dallas Maverick, and I can't wait to see you guys soon.”

The post captured both his youth and confidence, two traits that define the rising star’s journey, as the first chapter of his NBA career is set to begin.

After a standout season at Duke, where Flagg averaged 19.2 points and shot nearly 39% from beyond the arc, expectations couldn’t be higher. His combination of size, skill, and high-level feel for the game has drawn comparisons to some of the NBA’s most versatile forwards. And now, as the No. 1 pick, Flagg will look to translate that talent to a Dallas team in transition.

The Mavs recently turned heads after trading away Luka Doncic, signaling a new identity built around Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and now Flagg. While he’s expected to play a secondary role early, the rookie’s IQ, unselfish play, and elite decision-making make him an ideal fit.

From his Maine roots to becoming a star at Montverde Academy to reclassifying for college basketball early, Flagg’s journey has been defined by rapid growth. His poise on and off the court — like addressing the fanbase immediately after his selection — reflects a level of maturity rare in someone who just turned 18.

The NBA Draft process only solidified his reputation as a high-ceiling prospect. Scouts raved about his ability to read the floor, his ability to switch on defense, and his commitment to winning over personal stats. The Mavericks didn’t hesitate at No. 1, and neither did Flagg, already engaging the Dallas faithful with humility and purpose. For a fanbase still adjusting to huge roster changes, Flagg’s confident but grounded approach is a welcome sign. And judging by the tone of his message, he’s not just coming to play — he’s coming to lead.