Baltimore Ravens fans aren't the only ones who are happy for the Maxx Crosby trade. As the five-time Pro Bowler leaves the AFC West, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton expresses happiness for several reasons.

Jay Glazer spoke about a message he got from Payton, saying, “Sean Payton called me soooo fired up the Raiders traded Maxx Crosby and even just texted Maxx saying he’s offering to pay a private plane one-way flight to Baltimore, happy to see him out of the division. Funny

Glazer added, “But also added, ‘You are an inspiration to watch and compete against.' Payton has long raved about how Maxx never slows down during games.”

Article Continues Below

Crosby is a standout defensive player who is sure to change the defensive fortunes of the Ravens. The five-time Pro Bowler wrapped up the 2025 campaign with 73 total tackles, including 45 solo stops, along with 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and six passes defended. His addition could play a major role in Baltimore’s push to compete for a championship.

The AFC landscape appears more unsettled than it has in recent seasons, creating an opportunity for teams looking to break through. The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a period of uncertainty, while the Buffalo Bills are beginning a reset around quarterback Josh Allen with a new head coach. With that in mind, Baltimore may have a prime opportunity to make a serious title run. The signing fills a significant need for the roster and represents a major early move for Jesse Minter in his first year with the organization.

But, Payton also now has to deal with one less defensive star in his pursuit to win the AFC West once again, which he is certainly excited for.