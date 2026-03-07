As Ozzie Albies is competing in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) with Team Netherlands, Saturday saw an exciting game between them and Team Nicaragua, which saw a walk-off home run from Albies. With Albies a big part of the WBC for Team Netherlands, he won them the game that had the park rocking.

While the score was 3-1 and the Netherlands down to their last out on a 0-0 count, Albies saw a pitch down the middle that he got a good crack at and sent the ball into the right-center field stands. Up until that point, each team had nine hits, but it would be the tenth from Albies for the Netherlands that won them the game in the group Pool D.

OZZIE ALBIES WALK-OFF THREE-RUN HOMER TO WIN IT FOR THE NETHERLANDS pic.twitter.com/9fyznv4QO8 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 7, 2026

The Albies' walk-off home run for Team Netherlands is no doubt painful for Nicaragua, as they have yet to win a main tournament WBC game, with Saturday having been a great chance. Team Netherlands has now improved to 1-1 in Pool D, with Team Nicaragua falling to 0-2, though the road in the future will be tough for Albies and his group.

Up next for the Netherlands is a noon game against the group favorite in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, whereas Nicaragua looks for that elusive win on the same day against Israel. The first loss for the Netherlands came against Venezuela on Friday, which was a personal game in a way for Albies, as the other team had Braves teammate Ronald Acuna Jr., who even poked fun after the game.

“I have a signed shirt for you, brother,” Acuna posted on X, formerly Twitter. “@ozzie YOU CAN’T BEAT ME DAWG.”

This is in reference to Albies saying before the start of the WBC that the Netherlands would beat Venezuela in the opening game. At any rate, the Netherlands looks to build off the win over Nicaragua.