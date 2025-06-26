To nobody's surprise, the Dallas Mavericks got their newest star when they selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. While the decision had been widely expected for months since the Mavs improbably won the top pick at the NBA Draft Lottery, it was still heartwarming to see Flagg realize his dream and have his big moment.

Naturally, as is the case with any prospect that gets the level of buzz as Flagg has throughout his lone season at Duke and during the draft process, everyone wants to give the new star a nickname. Naturally, as Flagg is from Maine, “The Maine Event” has started to gain some traction.

Before the draft, Flagg attempted to put that nickname to bed and called it “weird” in an interview with Taylor Rooks.

Cooper isn't a fan of the "Maine Event" nickname lol pic.twitter.com/U4pKBbJVeI — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“I don't know, I think it's kind of a weird name for someone to call me,” Flagg said bluntly. “But I think it's kind of cool for social media.”

If Flagg comes close to living up to the hype that he is coming in with, he will have a nickname that sticks in no time. The former Duke superstar can affect the game in a ton of different ways and should immediately make an impact on a Dallas squad that already has plenty of star power.

Pairing Flagg with Anthony Davis in the Mavericks' front court should give Dallas one of the best defenses in basketball right away and fulfill Nico Harrison's vision of an elite unit on that end of the floor. The Maine product has experience playing next to a great defensive big from his time in college alongside Khaman Maluach, so he should fit right in next to Davis.

Flagg should also be able to handle some ball-handling and playmaking duties for the Mavericks while Kyrie Irving remains sidelined with his torn ACL. The Duke product showed elite playmaking ability and got plenty of on-ball reps during his time in college, and all of that should allow him to stand out right away despite his young age.