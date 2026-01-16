It’s been a tough and trying season for the Dallas Mavericks, but they’re looking to put together a mini-win streak as they face off against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The Mavericks have a lengthy injury report, and star rookie Cooper Flagg’s status for the game is in doubt due to ankle issue.

Cooper Flagg is officially listed as doubtful on the Mavericks’ injury report for their game against the Jazz. Flagg initially sustained the ankle injury during the team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets last Tuesday. He did not play during their win against the Jazz this past Thursday.

Judging by the injury report, it’s unlikely that Flagg plays on Saturday against the Jazz. The Mavericks are currently 16-26 and in 12th place in the Western Conference standings. They are only two games back of the No. 10 seeded Memphis Grizzlies and a play-in spot.

Article Continues Below

But it actually behooves the Mavericks to finish in the lottery this season and try and grab another impact rookie like Flagg. After this season, the Mavericks do not have their own first-round pick until 2031.

As far as Flagg, he’s certainly one of the front-runners for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award. He’s appeared in 40 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 28.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Flagg is second for rookies in scoring behind Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets.